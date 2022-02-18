Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Albireo Pharma worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $647.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

