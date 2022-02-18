Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 57,491 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Inogen worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Inogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

