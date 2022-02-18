Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TV stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

