Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Viad worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viad by 98,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viad by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $742.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

