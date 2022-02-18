Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

