Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CWAN opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

