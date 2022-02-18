Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTIM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

