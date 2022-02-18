Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.