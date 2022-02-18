Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innoviva worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 885.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.94 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

