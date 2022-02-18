Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ITT by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

