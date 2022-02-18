Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AAR worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

