Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

