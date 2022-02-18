Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.