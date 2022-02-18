Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 67.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 345.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

