Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $139.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,701 shares of company stock worth $146,966,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

