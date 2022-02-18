Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

LOPE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 7,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,977. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

