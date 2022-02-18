Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 29.6% in January

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 427,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital stock remained flat at $$2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 74,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.84. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Shares of Great Elm Capital are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.06%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.