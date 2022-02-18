Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

GPRE traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

