Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 27,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,466. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,475 shares of company stock worth $248,233. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.