Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $32.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of GPI opened at $180.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,937. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

