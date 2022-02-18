Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 8.5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.05. 59,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,474,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $689.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

