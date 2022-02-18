GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.