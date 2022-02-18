GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 107,349 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,518 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Alexco Resource worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $9,971,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 298.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

AXU opened at $1.53 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $237.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

