GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,673 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 328.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 737.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 204,755 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

