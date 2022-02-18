GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

