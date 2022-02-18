Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce $98.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.61 million to $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $172.65.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

