Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce $98.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.61 million to $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GH stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $172.65.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
