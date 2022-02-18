Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.52 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

