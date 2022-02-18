Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Spire worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 78.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 7.8% in the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

