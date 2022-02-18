Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,062,000 after buying an additional 264,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AU opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.