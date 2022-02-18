H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.42 million and a PE ratio of 84.83. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

