Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HALL. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

