Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HTLZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 29,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,565. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.
About Hamilton Thorne
