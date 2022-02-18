Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HTLZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 29,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,565. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

