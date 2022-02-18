Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

HASI stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 1,545,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,332,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

