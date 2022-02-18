Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.400-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 46,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $90,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

