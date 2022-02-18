Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Trading Up 0.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 27,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 69,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.16%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)
Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
