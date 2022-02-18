Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,961 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson makes up approximately 6.4% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $53,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

