Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.14 million, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

