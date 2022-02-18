Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 5.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 227,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,055,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.