Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 5.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 227,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,055,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

