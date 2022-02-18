Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Purchased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Harrow Health accounts for approximately 5.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Harrow Health worth $29,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HROW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,111 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

HROW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,133. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

