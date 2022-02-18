Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,355. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

