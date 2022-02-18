Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.96

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hawkins by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.