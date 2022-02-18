HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

