HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA stock opened at $250.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

