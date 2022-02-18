Head to Head Analysis: Markel (NYSE:MKL) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Markel alerts:

This table compares Markel and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 18.88% 6.08% 1.77% Lemonade -189.90% -21.38% -15.42%

76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markel and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $12.85 billion 1.33 $816.03 million $176.57 7.08 Lemonade $94.40 million 18.61 -$122.30 million ($3.39) -8.41

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Markel and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,475.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.33%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Markel.

Summary

Markel beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.