Head-To-Head Contrast: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) vs. Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Integer alerts:

98.0% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integer and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.64 $77.26 million $2.67 32.13 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.98 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -69.46

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Integer and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.78%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Integer.

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.