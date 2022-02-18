Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.02

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.02 and traded as low as $129.34. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.57, with a volume of 8,655,129 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $132.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

