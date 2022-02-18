Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of HR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.02. 56,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 140,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

