HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

