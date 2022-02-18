Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $630.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

