Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.44

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 10851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLTOY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

